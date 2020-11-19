LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 123.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

