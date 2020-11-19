LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,502 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $31,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after purchasing an additional 327,652 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 1,410,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,380,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 423,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after acquiring an additional 50,821 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $126.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $129.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34.

