LPL Financial LLC Sells 141,987 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,987 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.11% of FS KKR Capital worth $21,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

NYSE FSK opened at $16.75 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

