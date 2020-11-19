LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 469.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $178.36 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $107.20 and a 1 year high of $182.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.43.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

