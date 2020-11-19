LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 404,604 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,871 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,159. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS opened at $163.50 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

