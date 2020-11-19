LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,706,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after acquiring an additional 351,960 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,704,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 687,162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,113,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 821,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 186,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 747,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

