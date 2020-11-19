LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,182 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $29,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,826,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,951 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,860,000 after acquiring an additional 195,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 151.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after acquiring an additional 718,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 165,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $70.04 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

