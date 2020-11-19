LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,313,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

