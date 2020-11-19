LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,896,000 after buying an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 147.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 56,785 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Anthem by 28.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Anthem stock opened at $322.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $338.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

