LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $224.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

