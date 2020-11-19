LPL Financial LLC Has $31.40 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $31,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG opened at $152.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.27 and a 12-month high of $156.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.