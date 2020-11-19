LPL Financial LLC Has $26.69 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,665 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $81.70.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

