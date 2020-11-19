LPL Financial LLC Has $21.16 Million Stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $21,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of UL opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

