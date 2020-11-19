LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.13% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $32,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $886,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $198.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $202.89.

