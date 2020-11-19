LPL Financial LLC Buys 20,719 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.76 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

