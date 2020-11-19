LPL Financial LLC Buys 199,951 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.05% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $26,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSKR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.70. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.91%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

