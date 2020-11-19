Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Sells $338,945.20 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $338,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LECO opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $118.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

