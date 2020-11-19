Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.45

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$54.45 and last traded at C$54.40, with a volume of 222420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$44.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

