LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Trading 11.4% Higher

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s share price traded up 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.54. 428,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 561,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LightInTheBox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of LightInTheBox from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $306.45 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.47.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 150.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

