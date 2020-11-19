Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price rose 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,716,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,374% from the average daily volume of 116,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.51% of Lightbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

