Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Trading Up 8.5%

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 200,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 78,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
