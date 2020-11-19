Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Trading Up 8.5%

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 200,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 78,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Lifeway Foods worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

