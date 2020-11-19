Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Trading Up 7.7%

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 149,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 37,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

LCUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Lifetime Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $292.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 227.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 292,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

