Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCUT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

