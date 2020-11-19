Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Li Auto (NYSE:LI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $45.60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.10.

Several other research firms have also commented on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Li Auto from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.53.

NYSE LI opened at $35.49 on Monday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

