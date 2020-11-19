Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE LI opened at $35.49 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76.

LI has been the topic of several research reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

