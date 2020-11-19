Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at G.Research

G.Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Gabelli raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.12.
Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.59. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 191,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,709,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 992,069 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 314,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
