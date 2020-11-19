Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at G.Research

G.Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Gabelli raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.12.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.59. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 191,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,709,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 992,069 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 314,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

