Lewis P. Gack Sells 100 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Lewis P. Gack sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $10,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,140.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CCF stock opened at $104.95 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $125.54.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.
