Lewis P. Gack Sells 100 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Lewis P. Gack sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $10,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,140.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $104.95 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $125.54.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Chase by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Chase by 1.7% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chase by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Chase in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chase by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

