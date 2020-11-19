LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.97

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 3077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMAT. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The company has a market cap of $773.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,967,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,951,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,093,797.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $4,915,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,888 shares of company stock valued at $7,112,124. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

