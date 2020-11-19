Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

LDOS stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

