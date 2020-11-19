Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $95,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,145,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,071,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $161,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,536,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,157 shares of company stock valued at $974,543. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEGH. BidaskClub cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

