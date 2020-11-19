Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 271 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 541,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,112,000 after buying an additional 255,074 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

