Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) EVP Sells $15,060.00 in Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $15,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam F. Wergeles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00.

LEAF opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Leaf Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Leaf Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

