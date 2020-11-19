Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,831 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $430.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.09. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $439.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

