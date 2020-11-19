Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.73

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 2184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. ValuEngine raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.