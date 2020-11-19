Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.73

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 2184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. ValuEngine raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

