Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.68

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.68 and last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Konami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Konami from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

