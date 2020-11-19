Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

Shares of KSS opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 438.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 235,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 140.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

