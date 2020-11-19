Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KOD. Roth Capital upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.73.

Shares of KOD opened at $127.01 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 139,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.63 per share, with a total value of $6,761,709.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 696,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,695,153 and sold 36,100 shares valued at $2,837,682.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $99,000.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

