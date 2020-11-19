Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Trading 13.5% Higher

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares traded up 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.59. 2,063,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,234,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $124.72 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osmium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 24.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,049,000 after buying an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth $1,057,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth $2,462,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 322.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 225,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth $1,233,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

