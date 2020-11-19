Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.62. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

