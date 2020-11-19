Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Buys 18 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $579.99 per share, for a total transaction of $10,439.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $549.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,697.90.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,264.75.

On Monday, November 9th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $574.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,924.62.

On Monday, November 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $465.44 per share, for a total transaction of $6,516.16.

On Friday, October 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $450.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,305.74.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $449.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,292.86.

On Monday, October 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $472.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,621.72.

On Friday, October 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $477.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,691.72.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $463.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,482.70.

On Monday, October 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $472.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,608.00.

TPL stock opened at $579.40 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $838.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $484.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.