Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Research Coverage Started at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KYYWF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

KYYWF opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

