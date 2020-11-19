Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 187,475 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Keysight Technologies worth $77,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $118.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.42.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

