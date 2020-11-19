Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

Shares of KEYS opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $118.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.