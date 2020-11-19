Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.
Shares of KEY stock opened at C$21.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.37. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Keyera Corp. has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$36.56.
In other Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,463 shares in the company, valued at C$4,503,908.20.
Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile
Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.
Featured Article: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.