Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$21.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.37. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Keyera Corp. has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$36.56.

Get Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) alerts:

In other Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,463 shares in the company, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.53.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.