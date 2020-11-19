KeyCorp Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $250.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.85.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $185.54 on Monday. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $201.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 299.26 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,322,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,819 shares of company stock worth $100,603,974 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

