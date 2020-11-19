KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 99.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,236 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,545 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 307.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

