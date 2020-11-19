Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $68,886,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $1,454,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,925,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,374,293.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,292 shares of company stock valued at $44,080,587 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Moderna stock opened at $88.89 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

