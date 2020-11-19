Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $144.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.93. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $145.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kerry Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

