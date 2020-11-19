Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.44

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.44 and last traded at $74.44, with a volume of 39106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

