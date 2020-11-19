Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.
Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$10.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $115.24 million and a PE ratio of 11.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.67. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.35.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
