Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$10.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $115.24 million and a PE ratio of 11.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.67. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.35.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

